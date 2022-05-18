Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $7.57 on Wednesday, hitting $158.86. 2,603,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,974. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.10 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average of $202.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

