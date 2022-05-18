Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.79.

Shares of COST traded down $61.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,797. The firm has a market cap of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $375.50 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.35 and a 200 day moving average of $535.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

