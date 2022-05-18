Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,235 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $54,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 10,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 712,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 72,805 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 286,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.97. 24,837,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311,888. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $93.29 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

