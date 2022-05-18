Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Polaris in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Polaris by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

PII traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.09. The company had a trading volume of 964,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,951. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.24 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.09.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

