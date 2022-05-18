Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOMGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.