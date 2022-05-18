Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

