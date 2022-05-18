Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 15th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 637.3 days.

GMGSF remained flat at $$13.14 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. Goodman Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMGSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goodman Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Goodman Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

