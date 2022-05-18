Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Trading Up 0.7%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 119.40 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.47). Approximately 1,540,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,325,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.40 ($1.46).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of £576.72 million and a P/E ratio of 9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

