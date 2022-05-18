Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Announces Earnings Results

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRCL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

