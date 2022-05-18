Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$6.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $907.60 million-$931.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.55 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.03. 2,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.30.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

