Graviocoin Price Reaches $0.0191 on Exchanges (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Graviocoin has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $1,363.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00232094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003290 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

