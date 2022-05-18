Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.92 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 2,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 204,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

GLDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $249,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,627.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 63,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

