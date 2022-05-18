Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after buying an additional 38,955 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,191,000.

Shares of XSD opened at $177.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.76. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

