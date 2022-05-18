Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

