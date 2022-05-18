Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,933,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,473,000 after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $236.07 on Wednesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $215.23 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.22.

