Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.85. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $191.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

