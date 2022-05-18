Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

PSLV opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

