Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $161.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.66. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.87). Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

