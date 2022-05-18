Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 495.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 132,800.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,155.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.