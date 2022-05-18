Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Receives $25.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,520,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 861,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.57. 533,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,844. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

