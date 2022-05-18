GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Trading Down 10.5%

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 16,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 278,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenLight Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth $85,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenLight Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GreenLight Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

