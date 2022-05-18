GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS GTBP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 171,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,632. GT Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTBP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 498.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in GT Biopharma by 20.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTBP. B. Riley cut their price target on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

