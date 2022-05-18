H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

HLUYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.60. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $33.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.2044 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.