Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 198,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 142,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Haemonetics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 108,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,494,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

