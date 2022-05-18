Hamster Price Tops $0.0000 (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $112,587.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,010.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.17 or 0.00531075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.35 or 0.00517919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00034111 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,815.27 or 1.71603549 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

