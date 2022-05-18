Handy Market Capitalization Achieves $654,171.50 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last seven days, Handy has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $654,171.50 and approximately $67,095.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,522.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00603375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.83 or 0.00495876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00034345 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,574.50 or 1.85575042 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

