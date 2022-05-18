Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $429.80

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €429.80 ($447.71) and last traded at €427.80 ($445.63), with a volume of 27664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €428.00 ($445.83).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($243.75) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($312.50) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($125.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($174.17) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €341.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €277.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

