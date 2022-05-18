Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) VP Fernando Blasco Sells 1,477 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) VP Fernando Blasco sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $21,416.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fernando Blasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,143,480.00.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.13.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hayward by 42.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hayward by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

