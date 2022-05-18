Head-To-Head Analysis: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) and Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Franklin Universal Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. SLR Investment pays out 174.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Universal Trust has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Franklin Universal Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment 28.96% 7.11% 2.88% Franklin Universal Trust N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and Franklin Universal Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $139.35 million 6.06 $59.57 million $0.94 16.42 Franklin Universal Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Universal Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SLR Investment and Franklin Universal Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 2 0 2.50 Franklin Universal Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.14%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Franklin Universal Trust.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Franklin Universal Trust on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc. The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks. The fund benchmarks the equity component of its balanced portfolio against the S&P 500 Electric Utilities Index and the fixed component against the Credit Suisse High Yield. Franklin Universal Trust was formed on September 23, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

