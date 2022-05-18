Head to Head Review: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) and Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Latham Group and Karat Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78 Karat Packaging 0 0 2 0 3.00

Latham Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.28%. Karat Packaging has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.36%. Given Latham Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Karat Packaging.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and Karat Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -10.95% 1.61% 0.71% Karat Packaging 6.51% 19.84% 11.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Latham Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Latham Group and Karat Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million 1.94 -$62.35 million ($0.66) -15.50 Karat Packaging $364.24 million 1.07 $20.78 million $1.31 15.04

Karat Packaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Latham Group. Latham Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karat Packaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

