Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.17.
HCAT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $59.50.
In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,286 shares of company stock worth $934,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,189,000 after buying an additional 23,211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,391,000 after purchasing an additional 275,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,808,000 after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after purchasing an additional 345,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst Company Profile (Get Rating)
Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.
