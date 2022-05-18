HedgeTrade Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $97.15 million and approximately $14,048.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00375580 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

