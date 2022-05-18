Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Heineken from €104.50 ($108.85) to €105.60 ($110.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Heineken from €64.00 ($66.67) to €76.00 ($79.17) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Societe Generale raised their price target on Heineken from €120.00 ($125.00) to €125.00 ($130.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Heineken from €95.00 ($98.96) to €98.00 ($102.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.
Heineken Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
