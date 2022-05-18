Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.39 or 0.00231394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017029 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002090 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003250 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

