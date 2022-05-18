Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,278,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 3,923,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,926.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF remained flat at $$4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.
About Hengan International Group (Get Rating)
