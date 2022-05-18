Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,278,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 3,923,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,926.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HEGIF remained flat at $$4.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

About Hengan International Group (Get Rating)

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.