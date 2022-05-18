Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Up 28.1% in April

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the April 15th total of 555,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRI. Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

NYSE:HRI traded down $7.11 on Wednesday, hitting $105.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. Herc has a one year low of $99.35 and a one year high of $203.14.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

