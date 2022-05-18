Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,748 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $279,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after buying an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 586.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after buying an additional 429,535 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,516. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.97. The company has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.