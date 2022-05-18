HOPR Hits Market Cap of $21.81 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $21.81 million and approximately $399,655.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOPR Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

