Horizon Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $55,274.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $55,274.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,620.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.32 or 0.00645334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.32 or 0.00482562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,457.63 or 1.88618768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00032942 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

