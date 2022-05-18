Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,487 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Howmet Aerospace worth $20,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,677 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,535 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,685,000 after acquiring an additional 561,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWM opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

