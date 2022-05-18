H&T Group (LON:HAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $375.00

Shares of H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.62) and last traded at GBX 366.30 ($4.52), with a volume of 19809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364 ($4.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 338.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 302.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90. The firm has a market cap of £143.01 million and a P/E ratio of 24.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

About H&T Group (LON:HAT)

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

