Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.15

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 136591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $454,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $726,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $6,763,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 442,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,273,000 after buying an additional 117,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

