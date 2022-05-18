Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($63.54) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($66.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BOSS opened at €51.90 ($54.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 25.90. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €40.37 ($42.05) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($62.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.12.

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.