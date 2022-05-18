Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €61.00 ($63.54) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($62.50) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.20 ($66.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($62.50) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of BOSS opened at €51.90 ($54.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 25.90. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €40.37 ($42.05) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($62.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.12.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

