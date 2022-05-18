Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the April 15th total of 808,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 88.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HULCF remained flat at $$7.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. 21,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983. Hulic has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32.

Get Hulic alerts:

Hulic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.