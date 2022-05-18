Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUMRF)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.