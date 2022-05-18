HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.45

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 29134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.
HCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
