HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.45

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 29134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

HCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUTCHMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth about $146,440,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

