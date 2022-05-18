Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.90 and a beta of 1.38. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $108.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $282,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,152 shares of company stock worth $634,713 in the last 90 days. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

