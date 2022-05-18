Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,656,700 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 1,252,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 376.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRNNF remained flat at $$27.50 during trading on Wednesday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. Hydro One has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRNNF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

