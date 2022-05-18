Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $244.00

Hypoport SE (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €244.00 ($254.17) and last traded at €246.20 ($256.46), with a volume of 9343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €255.20 ($265.83).
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €240.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €526.00 ($547.92) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($520.83) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 53.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €324.23 and its 200 day moving average price is €410.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
Read More
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.