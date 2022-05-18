Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Trading Up 8.6%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 20,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,862,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

HYZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,333,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

