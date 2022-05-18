IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.77% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $303,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,906,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,736,000 after buying an additional 1,010,157 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,691,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,912,000 after buying an additional 691,835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,705,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 538,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,450,000 after buying an additional 287,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IAC. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $149.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.20.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 547.57 and a beta of 1.34.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.76 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.